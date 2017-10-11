Her 4-year-old was making breakfast for his siblings in a house full of poop, cops say

When police showed up to Destinee Miller’s house Monday, she wasn’t at home caring for her three young children as they played outside, but her absence was just the tip of the iceberg.
Miller, 25, has been charged with three counts of child endangerment, four counts of animal neglect and one count of neglect or abandonment of a dependent. She was released from Polk County Jail in Des Moines Tuesday on bond of over $12,000 after police described finding her three children in the filthiest of conditions.
Her 4-year-old son told police he was trying to make breakfast for his sister, 2, and brother, 1. He reportedly said the oven made a noise that scared him, so he brought his brother and sister outside.
Police told KCCI-TV the 2-year-old was “naked and covered in feces from head to toe.” The baby boy reportedly had a full diaper, and the oven was still on and hot as the children played outside.
Hundreds of mounds of dog feces, and human waste, littered the inside of Miller’s home. She arrived home soon after authorities did, according to the Des Moines Register, and told them she left the children alone to have one of seven dogs that lived on the property put down.
The Iowa Department of Human Services has reportedly removed the children from the home.
