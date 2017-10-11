Her son's haircut was taking too long, she said. So she pulled a gun on the barber

Well, it’s certainly one way to tell a business you aren’t satisfied with your service.
A Cleveland mother was sentenced to six months in jail for pulling a gun on employees at the Allstate Barber College after complaining that her 7-year-old’s haircut was taking too long, the Associated Press reported.
Surveillance video shows the mother, 31-year-old Andrea Smith, walking across the shop to confront three barbershop employees. She speaks to them forcefully before digging into her purse and pulling out a pistol. She keeps talking and waves the handgun about before pointing it in the direction of the barbers cutting her son’s hair. She puts it away quickly — within a few seconds — but it was enough to spook the employees, who frantically tried to calm her down.
Smith had come up to complain several times about how long the haircut was taking before pulling out a gun and saying, “I got two clips, I’ll pop you,” employees told WEWS-TV.
She eventually sat back down, waited for the haircut to be finished and then left with her children.
“For a $6 haircut? You’re doing all this?” instructor Marilyn Medina told WEWS-TV. “I was afraid.”
In her pretrial hearing, Smith admitted to pulling out the handgun but said she only did so after the barber pulled one on her. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video, however, which clearly shows Smith as the only one with a weapon.
“This was an incredibly dumb thing for the defendant to do,” Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael Lisk said, according to Cleveland.com. “She wasn't forthright upfront, and what's worse is she made these accusations against the victim.”
Smith pleaded guilty to attempted carrying of a concealed weapon and misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and child endangering, but maintained that she never threatened anyone or waved the gun around. She also said the barbers had insulted her parenting skills by saying her child was moving around too much in the chair.
“He came up to me four times about my son moving in the chair,” Smith said at sentencing, Cleveland.com reported. “That's what it was. I'm not that type of person.”
