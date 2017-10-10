Deputy Kevin Bowes of Los Angeles proposes to his girlfriend Ellen Alexander.
She didn’t know why police stopped her for a DUI test. Then he popped the question

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

October 10, 2017 5:51 PM

Ellen Alexander thought it was just a “big misunderstanding” when deputies pulled her over this weekend for a suspected DUI.

She had just got off work and finished dropping her coworker off in the middle of the day when Palmdale, Calif. sheriff’s deputies pulled her over and asked her do a field sobriety test, she told McClatchy.

“I was so confused, but I just went with it and complied, hoping I could go along with my day,” she said.

A video posted by the Palmdale, Calif. Sheriff’s Station on Facebook in Los Angeles County shows Alexander going through the motions of a field sobriety test.

With her finger on her nose, she was told to spin around — and then saw her boyfriend Kevin Bowes in his deputy uniform, down on one knee with a ring in his hand. The couple has known each other since high school and has been dating for more than five years.

Alexander, shocked, took a few steps back and put her hands over her face as she started to cry.

“Are you serious?” she asks before wrapping her arms around Bowes while he was still kneeling.

“Is that a yes?” he asked.

She nodded.

“Our relationship is very playful,” Alexander said. “Always playing tricks on eachother."

The proposal video has been viewed more than 240,000 times since it was posted Sunday and has collected thousands of comments.

“That is just the sweetest proposal ever,” one commenter wrote.

“So sweet…. I’d kill him,” a woman wrote. “Congratulations!

Others were not feeling the love.

“Great use of taxpayer money... hope he was on break or lunch,” a commenter wrote.

“He is supposed to be working,” another person wrote.

The sheriff’s department congratulated the couple on the successful proposal.

