Dark secrets of Florida juvenile justice: ‘honey-bun hits,’ illicit sex, cover-ups

Daly on replacing defective cameras: It’s expensive but happening DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly says the juvenile justice system is replacing cameras that are out of date and don't adequately deter abuse, including those at the Miami-Dade lockup where Elord Revolte died. The department says those cameras have been upgraded. DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly says the juvenile justice system is replacing cameras that are out of date and don't adequately deter abuse, including those at the Miami-Dade lockup where Elord Revolte died. The department says those cameras have been upgraded. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

