IKEA’s dog blankets are part of the new Lurvig pet furniture line.
IKEA’s dog blankets are part of the new Lurvig pet furniture line. Instagram user @703neeeeya Screengrab
IKEA’s dog blankets are part of the new Lurvig pet furniture line. Instagram user @703neeeeya Screengrab

National

Finally, your pet can be as trendy as you are, with this new IKEA furniture line

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 10, 2017 10:52 AM

Without opposable thumbs, your best four-legged friends probably don’t have the basic construction skills required to assemble most of the furniture from Swedish megastore IKEA.

But that’s no reason for them to have to curl up on the cold hardwood floor. The store’s new pet furniture line caters to those whose pets are full-fledged family members.

It’s called “Lurvig,” which means “hairy” in Swedish, and the line just launched in five countries — the U.S., Japan, France, Canada and Portugal — Mashable reported.

The potential for cuteness here is, of course, off the charts, as social media users promptly noticed when the line began appearing in stores.

“Created by pet-loving designers with support from trained veterinarians, the range covers all the bases of our shared life with pets indoors and out, so you and your pet can enjoy your home together,” the online catalog says.

Right, because if there’s one thing your pet doesn’t already do enough, it’s enjoying all the things to lie on.

The furniture and accessories are also pretty inexpensive, with items such as a dog-sized sofa/bed going for $49.99, chic blankets at $19.99 and collar bling/identification pendants for 99 cents.

The “cat house on legs with pad” pictured below is the most expensive item in the line, at $54.98, floof not included.

Because by all means, your pet’s comfort level is always a concern.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

    A newly released video shows shocking footage of a New Orleans man charging at TSA officials with a machete. The video, taken March 20, 2015, shows a man later identified as Richard White running through a New Orleans Airport Terminal waving a machete while spraying wasp spray at various people.

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Man pepper-sprayed during Stockley protest gets help from bystander 0:20

Man pepper-sprayed during Stockley protest gets help from bystander

View More Video