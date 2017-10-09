Neighbors revolt against tiny houses and say they will destroy property values

More Videos 0:32 Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport Pause 2:28 Watch the Chiefs leave the field victorious in Houston 0:38 Shooting kills one at KC apartment complex 4:52 Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 5:33 Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing" 0:54 Charcandrick West on his two touchdowns and monster block 3:39 Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:23 Rene Perla, senior at K-State, discusses KCI airport 1:38 Matchmaker or bait-and-switch? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

