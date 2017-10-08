Parents can’t say a word on the sidelines at these youth soccer games. Not a word

East Central Soccer District officials near Green Bay, Wisconsin, were at their wits’ end with rowdiness at games.
Not from the kids. From their parents on the sidelines.
“The referee ages are between 12, 13, and 14 and when you get a parent screaming at them constantly, it just deters them from being a referee down the road,” East Central Soccer referee assigner Mike Jones told FOX 11.
While the district – like most youth soccer organizations – has a code of conduct prohibiting such behavior, it wasn’t being followed.
So, adopting an idea tried in South Carolina, district officials instituted a “silent weekend” rule requiring total silence from the sidelines for this weekend’s games. Parents were allowed to clap but could get a warning for anything else, according to the rules posted on the league’s site.
“No cheering, no jeering; just enjoy your player and the game that they love,” the rules state. Referees are authorized to warn coaches to ask, then tell, offending parents to quiet down. On a third warning, the coach must eject the offending parent or face removal from the game. If that happens, and there’s no authorized replacement, the team may forfeit the game. If an offending parent refuses to leave, the game also may be forfeited.
“Some parents are going to say it’s great because they can concentrate on the game and they don't have that parent yelling over their shoulder,” the VP of one local soccer club told USA Today. “Others are going to say, ‘How am I supposed to cheer on my kid?’”
Player Isla Jones, 7, told FOX 11 that hearing her parents cheer helps her play, while Mea Jones, 9, said the quiet helped her concentrate on her game.
The district, which covers 23 soccer clubs in northeast Wisconsin, including Green Bay, will consider whether to extend the “silent weekend” rule into its spring and summer games, USA Today reports.
SILENT WEEKEND at all East Central League soccer games this weekend, Oct 7-8.To quote my son when he heard about...Posted by Fox Cities United Soccer Club on Friday, October 6, 2017
The South Carolina Youth Soccer Association implemented a “Silent September” effort after similar problems with parents misbehaving at games, reports The Greenville News.
“I think it reinforces how silly the parents sometimes are,” John Lupisella, a member of the South Carolina Referee Association who serves as an assignor for the Greenville area, told the newspaper. “For the most part, they really don’t know the rules.”
