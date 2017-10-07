Characters from "Rick and Morty" attend day 1 of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2016, in San Diego.
Sorry, ‘Rick and Morty’ fans, McDonald’s apologizes for running out of Szechuan Sauce

By Matthew Martinez

October 07, 2017 1:29 PM

Hope you got to that Szechuan Sauce, schwiftly, “Rick and Morty” fans.

McDonald’s has apologized for not sending enough of the promotional dipping sauce to the locations they said would have it.

The apology came after angry reports on social media from some of the hit cartoon’s more fervent fans, noting that some locations had run out of Rick’s favorite dipping sauce even before the promotion was set to start, at 2 p.m.

In a somewhat predictable turn of events, lines started forming at some of the “select” participating McDonald’s locations hours before “that Mulan McNuggets sauce,” as Rick calls it in the show, was even available. Find the select locations here, but don’t assume just because your location is on the list that you’ll be able to get any. Some locations never received any of the sauce or special posters.

The McDonald’s press release did specify that each location would get only a “really, really limited” quantity of sauce packets, but the forewarning didn’t make the realization of the sauce scarcity any easier to swallow for some.

In one case, in the Druid Hills neighborhood in Atlanta, the police even had to be called in to break up a Szechuan Sauce related tussle, according to Twitter user @Easypickens14.

And among the more heartbreaking, but in retrospect inevitable, results of the whole ordeal, Twitter user @iamchickenboi was left out in the cold of an unforgiving universe, with his face telling the tale.

Here are a few of the reactions gathered Saturday:

