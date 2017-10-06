Remember AOL Instant Messenger? It’s officially shutting down

Online chat applications will continue, but one of its first forms will be dead on Dec. 15, 2017.
AOL wrote Friday on its AOL Instant Messenger page that after 20 years of running, AIM will shut down.
“We know there are so many loyal fans who have used AIM for decades; and we loved working and building the first chat app of its kind since 1997,” AOL wrote on the AIM help page. “Our focus will always be on providing the kind of innovative experiences consumers want. We’re more excited than ever to focus on building the next generation of iconic brands and life-changing products.”
There is no planned replacement to the product, AOL (now called Oath) said, as other forms of online chat such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Slack and others have dominated the market. Its official MacOS, Windows, iOS, and Android apps are being pulled off.
If you used to use the application and are feeling nostalgic for cheesy away messages or conversations with old friends, AOL said users can continue to download or save files until Dec. 15. After that, the information will be gone.
TechCrunch was the first to report the shutdown, and said it was tipped off by reader Daniel Sinclair, who received an email from the company.
“From setting the perfect away message to that familiar ring of an incoming chat, AIM will always have a special place in our hearts,” AOL wrote to users in the email.
