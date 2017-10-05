This nurse ‘fell in love’ with a baby born addicted to drugs — and took him home

A Florida nurse became so enamored with a drug-addicted baby that she decided to take the infant home with her as a foster child.
“I fell in love with him,” said Donna Hightower, a nurse at Orange Park Medical Center who adopted the baby at five-weeks-old, according to News4Jax.
The baby boy was born Aug. 4 with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), which happens after a fetus is exposed to drugs while still in its mother’s womb, according to First Coast News.
Hightower, who worked in the hospital’s labor and delivery section, was one of the many nurses in the NICU that would care for the sick child.
But she and the baby developed a special bond, with Hightower soothing the baby during her lunch breaks and days off.
Eventually, the nurse couldn’t bear to leave the baby’s side, and decided to take him home as a foster child, according to ActionNewsJax.
“He didn’t have a choice to have this life,” Hightower said. “I just want him to have a good life whether it’s with me or in a forever home.”
As the nation struggles with an epidemic of drug — and specifically opioid — addictions, cases of children born with drug addictions are becoming increasingly common.
According to an in-depth analysis by Reuters, an opioid-addicted child is born every 19 minutes in the United States. That comes after more than 30,000 people died from opioid overdoses in 2015, according to the American Society of Addiction Medicine.
And for Cabell County-Huntington Hospital in West Virginia, roughly one-fifth of the 2,900 babies born in the facility each year are exposed to drugs while in the womb, according to PBS.
Of those babies, PBS reported, 400 each year at the hospital will require special medicine to help the infants cope with withdrawals.
Using drugs or alcohol during pregnancy comes with many potential complications: Fetal death, miscarriages, premature birth or the baby being born underweight among them, according to The Science Explorer.
And sometimes, a baby enters the world with a dependence on the drug used by their mother. When that happens, the infants might have a fever, vomit, fast breathing or color changes, according to the Explorer.
The drug-addicted babies might shake with tremors and wail in pain, neonatal nurse Sara Murray told Reuters.
“Even in your darkest, deepest imagination, you can’t imagine their agony,” she said. “You think you might know what one of these tremoring and screaming babies sounds and looks like, but it’s nothing like a colicky baby. We have some who scream as if their limbs are being ripped off.”
With an increasing number of babies born with NAS — a five-fold increase since 2000, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse — Suzanne Jones, the women and children’s services director at the Orange Park Medical Center, said it’s important to get help for the babies anyway they can.
“NAS is becoming more and more common,” Jones said in a press release. “Our NICU has been busier than ever and part of that is due to the increase of babies being born addicted to drugs.
“All of our staff have such big hearts when it comes to our babies and they amaze me every day with the extra care and attention they give to these babies with special needs.”
