National

Former Atlanta Falcon Roddy White among those defending Cam Newton

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 05, 2017 7:44 AM

Retired Atlanta Falcon All Pro Wide Receiver Roddy White is among the people coming to Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton’s defense over criticism of an apparent joke that is being condemned as sexist.

White thought the joke was funny.

“Why...people making a fuss about Cam and the woman reporter. He laughed...,” said a tweet from White.

White played for the Falcons from 2005 through 2015 and had the opportunity to play against Newton and the NFC South rival Panthers a number of times during his 11 seasons.

White’s tweet drew more than 600 responses, 400 retweets and nearly 850 “likes.” Some accused the media of playing up the matter.

“Stop acting like Cam is some evil dude,” tweeted Shaud L.A. Roberts of New York. “All I’m saying is male report(ers) will jump on the wagon and make Cam an example. Knowing they’ve laughed at women about football...Don’t act like these ESPN guys have never taken this ‘superior’...stance.”

Newton was largely criticized for his comment in a press conference, which noted he found it funny to hear a females using NFL jargon in their questions. The reporter, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, took offense, as did many female NFL fans.

Twitter largely supported Rodrique, including some who pointed out the irony of a professional athlete being sexist at the same time many in the NFL are protesting racism by kneeling during the National Anthem.

“I think he was having a reflective moment with no ill intent,” tweeted Derek. S. Frazier. “He should’ve said cool instead of funny.”

Said Reagan Wright: “Are we really gonna criticize Cam Newton for saying ‘it’s funny to hear a woman talk about routes.’ Are we that soft?”

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

