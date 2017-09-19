Watch as trooper leaps, saves suicidal man from jumping off bridge

A Washington State Patrol trooper is being called a hero for preventing a suicidal man from leaping off a bridge August 11.
Trooper Yaroslav Holodkov told Q13 Fox he doesn’t see himself as a hero.
“For some reason, I started to drive across the Snohomish County River and when I looked back I saw an individual standing on the guard rail looking over the river and the one thing that kind of caught me was his white shoes,” Holodkov said in a story published on Q13 Fox’s website.
As Holodkov approaches the man, he attempts to leap from the bridge
In the video, the trooper is yelling, "What's wrong with you? Don't do it, man! Don't do it, don't jump! Don't do it, don't do it, don't do it. Stop! Stop! Don't do it, it's not worth it, buddy. It's really not worth it."
Watch as the trooper rushes to save the man and pulls him back onto the bridge.
