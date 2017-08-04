‘I just have a hard time being rejected’ killer says after another alleged murder

Previously convicted for manslaughter in 1963 and 1999 for stabbing his estranged wife, Warren Birkbeck has been arrested for confessing to another killing, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Birkbeck, 71, was arrested in Holiday, Florida, after he called 911 and confessed to stabbing 42-year-old Denise Cook, who he shared a home with, according to The Boston Herald.
“I killed the girl because she’s nothing but a cheating (expletive),” Birkbeck told a 911 dispatcher, The Boston Herald reported. “I’ve just had it. I flipped out tonight and I ended up killing her.”
Birkbeck was charged with premeditated murder and told officers that his love for the victim went unrequited, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Birkbeck was still on probation from his previous conviction.
"I just have a hard time being rejected," Birkbeck said to law enforcement, according to the Tampa Bay times.
Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told reporters that Birkbeck admitted the killing to his and Cook’s other roommate, an 85-year-old woman.
"There's no other way to say this: (Birkbeck) is a killer," Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said, according to The Boston Herald. "He has a history of killing people."
April Sullivan, a neighbor, told the Tampa Bay Times that she had no idea about Birkbeck’s past.
"I've never seen a parole officer pull up in front of that house," Sullivan told the Tampa Bay Times. "Who's watching him?"
Documents obtained by the Tampa Bay Times showed that Birckbeck was under police supervision since 2015 and that he checked into his local probation office every month.
"This is a system failure issue," Sullivan told the Tampa Bay Times.
