Flying over the summer? TSA may now go through your food, books and magazines

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:52 Marines show what happens when you get pepper sprayed Pause 5:31 Rollover crash from the point of view of a school bus driver 0:49 Bodycam video shows police officer saving man from jumping off roof 0:25 Rare white squirrel spotted in Mississippi park 0:23 Fire breaks out at Las Vegas' famous Bellagio Hotel 0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt 0:36 Surveillance shows woman trying to stop vehicle theft by spraying man with gasoline 4:29 North Carolina doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old' 4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan 1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Transportation Security Administration officers kept a lot of dangerous and wacky items off of commercial aircraft in 2016. TSA shares some of them here. TSA YouTube

Transportation Security Administration officers kept a lot of dangerous and wacky items off of commercial aircraft in 2016. TSA shares some of them here. TSA YouTube