Obama seized 2 Russian compounds in US as election sanction. Trump may give them back

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:52 Marines show what happens when you get pepper sprayed Pause 5:31 Rollover crash from the point of view of a school bus driver 0:49 Bodycam video shows police officer saving man from jumping off roof 0:25 Rare white squirrel spotted in Mississippi park 0:23 Fire breaks out at Las Vegas' famous Bellagio Hotel 0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt 0:36 Surveillance shows woman trying to stop vehicle theft by spraying man with gasoline 4:29 North Carolina doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old' 4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan 1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy