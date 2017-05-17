Milwaukee bus driver meets family of girl she saved

The Milwaukee bus driver who came to the aid of a lost 5-year-old girl received an emotional thank-you from the girl’s aunt recently.
“Oh my gosh, thank you so much,” Cheryl Wentland said as she embraced Tiffani Lee, the Milwaukee County Transit System driver.
On her morning route earlier this month, Lee knew something was wrong when she spotted the little girl because she was underdressed for the cool weather and wearing mismatched shoes.
Lee pulled the bus over and invited her to warm up while she called police for help, according to an article on WISN Channel 12 in Milwaukee.
A surveillance camera mounted inside the bus captured the entire scene, and the video that was released by the transit system has gone viral as news of the bus driver’s compassion spread.
Family members were grateful for the compassion shown by the bus driver and the police department.
“It’s people like you that make people want to live every day,” Wentland said to Lee during their meeting. “You’re the one that helped her get home.”
Comments