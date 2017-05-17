Body-cam video released after Ohio officer is cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting

1:52 Marines show what happens when you get pepper sprayed Pause

2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe

2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks

1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine

0:59 Gun violence on the rise

4:25 Victims of racial slurs in Blue Springs speak out

1:00 Five things to know about Royals outfielder Alex Gordon

1:20 Opponents decry EPA cuts in Kansas City

4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia