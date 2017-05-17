Body-cam video released after Ohio officer is cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting

The Englewood (Ohio) Police Department has released body-cam footage of an officer-involved fatal shooting of a black man.
The February shooting involved Englewood Officer Timothy Corcoran and Shelly Porter III, according to the Englewood Independent. Corcoran was later cleared of wrongdoing by a grand jury, the Dayton Daily News reported.
Corcoran was responding to a report that Porter was suspected of firing shots at a motel in the area. WDTN News reported investigators said Porter was armed with a handgun.
The video, released earlier this month, begins with Corcoran ordering Porter to the ground. Porter complies.
Porter asks multiple times, “What did I do?”
Then he asks, “Is that a gun?”
“Yes it is, so do not move,” Corcoran says.
Porter, lying prone, moves into a crouched position, at which point Corcoran shoots Porter with a stun gun. Corcoran then approaches Porter, and a struggle ensues. The footage becomes indiscernible in the jostling, and the audio is muffled, but multiple times Corcoran can be heard yelling, “Stop fighting.”
Several shots ring out about 45 seconds after the struggle begins.
After that, other officers arrive on the scene. “I got at least five rounds off,” Corcoran tells them.
“He got on top of me,” Corcoran says later, before another officer cuts him off. “Just stop talking. Stand over there. You’re fine, just stand over there,” the officer says.
Corcoran is a 10-year veteran of the department, according to the Daytown Daily News. The outlet reported Sgt. Mike Lang said that Porter was “suspicious in that he was dressed inappropriately for the weather and was just kind of hanging out in the parking lot of a hotel where he was not staying.”
WHIO TV reported in February that the department initially refused to release the footage. Englewood Law Director Michael McNamee wrote a letter outlining his reasons for refusing to release it.
The footage, McNamee wrote, could taint a prospective jury pool.
“We have all seen the media firestorm that arises from almost identical incidents in this country on an almost routine basis. Second, the nature of that firestorm is almost universally negative toward the officer involved. There is no reason to expect a different public reaction in this case.”
