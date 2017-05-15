Man walks into grocery store with severed human head and stabs employee, witnesses say

Sheriff’s deputies in Estacada, Oregon, responded to a grizzly scene at a grocery store Sunday afternoon.
A 911 call reported that a man walked into the Harvest Market Thriftway covered in blood, holding a knife and what “looked like a human head,” according to KATU in Portland.
When authorities arrived they found store employees holding the man down after he allegedly stabbed an employee.
The suspect left his car running while he was in the store, KATU reported.
Police: after the man walked in with the human head & knife he stabbed an employee. He was tackled by 2 employees & held there #koin6news pic.twitter.com/NyJtwInNsW— Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) May 15, 2017
“We saw panicking people rushing for their vehicles, vehicles trying to get out all at one time,” witness Kristin Courtain told KOIN in Portland.
About 15 minutes later the sheriff’s office received reports that a woman had been discovered dead by a relative at a home in Colton, about 20 miles away.
Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office told local media they believe the woman was the suspect’s first victim.
The store employee who was stabbed was flown to Legacy Emanual Medical Center in Portland with critical injuries, KOIN reported.
“I hope this person, the suspect, gets the help, honest to God, the help he needs,” Courtain told KOIN.
On Monday, sheriff’s officials reported the suspect was still in stable condition in the hospital and was scheduled to be booked and jailed later in the day, when his name and booking photo will be released.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy on the female victim, who has not been identified.
