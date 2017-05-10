National

May 10, 2017 4:31 PM

Watch as Denver police recruits are pepper sprayed

Monty Davis

Denver police recruit Mackenzie Tommell described being pepper sprayed as “searing pain.”

“Your eyes slam shut, it’s difficult to open them,” Tommell said in a video posted to the Denver Police Department’s YouTube channel. “They start to tear and water.”

Tommell, along with more than a dozen new recruits, used pepper spray (also known as OC, or oleoresin capsicum) to help them gain a better understanding of its effects and what it means to deploy that level on force.

What did Tommell experience?

“There’s a lot of mucus and spitting and crying and tears because your body is trying to push all of that substance out.”

Marines show what happens when you get pepper sprayed

Staff Sgt. Paul Delekto talks about oleoresin capsicum, commonly known as pepper spray or OC, and its effects on Marines assigned to the security augment force on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, March 6, 2015. The Marines trained through an endurance course while exposed to the spray in order to better understand the non-lethal weapon's effects on them and potential suspects it may be used on.

U.S. Marine Corps

 

