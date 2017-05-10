Driver is positively shocked when he finds out why a cop pulled him over

Jarred Wright looked puzzled when a police officer pulled him over with flashing lights recently as he drove through his neighborhood in Hurst, Texas.
Wright’s wife, Nikki, was with him in the car. He worried because he knew he didn’t have his license with him and wondered how much a traffic ticket would cost.
He was shocked when the cop told him his transgression.
“The reason why I stopped you is because you’ve got a child in the car with no child seat,” the officer told Wright, who didn’t realize his wife sitting next to him was filming the scene.
“I don’t have no child,” Wright told him.
“No child?” the cop said, looking toward the back seat.
“No sir.”
“Are you sure?”
“Yes sir.”
“Are you positive about this,” the cop insisted.
He pointed toward Wright’s wife, who held up a pregnancy strip test.
“We do have a child in the car with no car seat,” she said, laughing.
Wright went silent. Sweat beaded up on his forehead.
“I think that means you’re a daddy, buddy,” said Officer Todd Colichia.
He knows Wright, but the first time they met was under much less happy circumstances.
Wright, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, has been dealing with PTSD, anxiety and depression, according to Buzzfeed.
“It’s been rough,” Wright told BuzzFeed. “Sleepless nights, panic attacks, hospital visits, unnecessary stress on my family.”
His physical and mental challenges are taking a toll on his family, Wright shared on a GoFundMe page.
“Constant hospital visits has placed a financial hardship on my family as I’m missing weeks of work and having a hard time maintaining consistent employment,” Wright wrote. “I’m forced to put bills on hold, at risk of losing my personal vehicle, and unable to currently provide a larger home for my growing family.
“I’m trying to be a great dad and husband and provide for my family, however, the severity of the psychological disorders need constant attention.”
Wright wrote of numerous trips to the emergency room for panic and anxiety attacks and said he’s been hospitalized twice in the last six months.
In November when Wright called a crisis hotline for help, Colichia was one of the officers who checked on him at his home, then escorted him to the hospital.
Wright was back in the hospital last month when his wife found out she was pregnant with their second child. That’s when she called the Hurst chief of police for permission to pull Colichia in on her plan.
“She wanted to tell Jarred but she also did not want him to have any issues with PTSD,” Colichia told Buzzfeed, “and since he and I had history she thought it would be great for me to be part of it.
“I felt honored, for one, that she would even allow me to be part of it, because that’s a huge moment in anyone’s life.”
The video of the surprise has since gone viral on social media.
Comments