May 10, 2017 10:35 AM

Teens flaking out and wearing croissants instead of corsages to prom

By Lisa Gutierrez

As far as anyone can tell, one of this season’s hot prom trends likely began with a boyfriend’s funny typo - and the girlfriend who teased him about it on Twitter.

Here’s why teenagers are wearing croissants to prom.

“Do I have to buy a croissant,” Rocky Rentería of Mission, Texas, texted his prom date, Sophie Martinez, last month.

“You mean corsage,” she texted back.

In a later text he asked: “Do I have to buy my own croissant?”

We know all this because Sophie shared Rocky’s mistake with the world by tweeting a screengrab of their texts.

More than 45,000 Twitter likes later, Sophie had launched a trend of wearing baked goods to prom.

Evidence exists, however, that this whole croissant-corsage gag has been out there for a while now.

But it really took off this season.

Noted by Teen Vogue, Rocky isn’t the only boy, or girl for that matter, who calls a corsage a croissant.

One girl tweeted at Sophie about her own prom date: “Tristan didn’t even know what a corsage was until I told him like 3 days ago and now he either calls it a croissant or says it wrong.”

By the way, Rocky really did get Sophie a croissant for prom over the weekend.

How sweet.

