Watch Florida man save an American bald eagle from a highway

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:52 Marines show what happens when you get pepper sprayed Pause 1:20 Florida man saves an American bald eagle 5:31 Rollover crash from the point of view of a school bus driver 0:47 Girl arrives at prom in a coffin 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 4:29 North Carolina doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old' 2:56 Water and sewage prices increase in Kansas City 2:24 Walk marks 10-year disappearance of Belton teen Kara Kopetsky 1:46 Royals Ned Yost on Eric Hosmer's hitting 2:40 Adrian Jones' grandma reacts to Michael Jones' sentence to life in prison Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A Pensacola, Fla., man is being hailed as a hero for saving an American bald eagle from a road Saturday. Rotario Rivers was traveling with his wife and children when he spotted the eagle on the road and decided to help. Alexis Rivers via Facebook