Watch Florida man save an American bald eagle from a highway

A Pensacola, Fla., man is being hailed as a hero for saving an American bald eagle from a road Saturday.
Rotario Rivers was traveling with his wife and children when he spotted the eagle and decided to help. In a video shot by his wife, Alexis, Rivers carefully helps the bird off the highway and onto the side of the road.
Once the eagle was safely off the road, Rivers got the bird water while another motorist called The Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida, where the bird is recovering.
“When I walked up on that bird, that eagle … It sent a shock through my body,” Rivers told Florida TV station WKRG News 5.
Click here to see a video of the bird recovery at the sanctuary.
Rivers said he and his family hope to visit the eagle in a few days.
