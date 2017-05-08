National

Knock, knock: Any chance a bear could get some of those brownies?

By Lisa Gutierrez

A photo of a bear peeking into a Connecticut house where the owner was baking brownies has people on Facebook in a fit of giggles today.

A man named Bob Belfiore in Avon, Conn., posted the photo online saying the bear came knocking on his neighbor’s door while she was baking.

Belfiore told a Hartford TV station that the bear climbed up on the railing, opened the screen slider and tried to open the glass door.

Note the snooping bear’s precarious perch on the deck railing.

“I give him a 5 on the balance beam!” wrote one Facebook commenter.

Wrote another woman: “A little too close and curious for me!!! Cute. But def scary. He doesn’t look tiny.”

If only bears could talk ...

Could you skip the nuts? I’ve got a nut allergy.

Is there honey in those things?

Do these ear tags make me look fat?

Dude!

