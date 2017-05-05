They’re baaack: Creepy killer clowns are terrorizing children again

Just when that whole creepy-clown thing went away for a while, some clown in North Dakota has brought it all back.
Police in Fargo, N.D. are investigating an incident in which two men - one in a clown mask - were reportedly scaring children in public over the weekend.
A parent called police Saturday night and reported that her child and a group of children were approached by two men - one in a clown mask carrying a knife, the other carrying a boa constrictor, according to WDAZ-TV.
Deputy Chief Joe Anderson told Newsweek that witnesses reported the men threatened to kill the children and asked if they “wanted to see a dead body.”
The children ran away to a nearby apartment complex and the men reportedly returned to a nearby building, local media reported.
“One of the males had a snake (about 4 foot in length) and the other male was wearing an orange jump suit with a paper mache mask covering his face,” Anderson told Newsweek. “They did have a conversation with four juveniles.”
No charges have been filed but police are continuing their investigation, WDAZ reported. The men could face a charge of terrorizing if the case proceeds.
Reports of malevolent clown sightings have been fairly quiet in 2017 since a spate that spread across the United States and eventually to parts of Europe last fall.
Law enforcement officials grew frustrated spending time and resources chasing down real, and fake, reports of clowns skulking about, chasing people with knives, tapping on windows, luring children into the woods and threatening schools.
Last month a Colorado juvenile was arrested in connection with a clown hoax in Fort Collins in which students at a high school were threatened on Facebook last September. The profile photo with the Facebook account showed a clown carrying black balloons.
Police traced the threat to a student in the Poudre School District, who has been charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor of interfering with staff, faculty or students at an educational institution, The Denver Post reported.
The killer clown sightings happened as a remake of Stephen King’s famous clown thriller, “It,” was underway. The first trailer for the movie, which debuts Sept. 8, was released in March.
King intervened in the killer clown hysteria last fall, pleading with people to stop scaring each other.
“Hey, guys, time to cool the clown hysteria – most of em are good, cheer up the kiddies, make people laugh,” King tweeted.
