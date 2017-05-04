May the Fourth was not with student in Darth Vader costume; school was evacuated

A Wisconsin high school student who showed up for classes in a “Star Wars” costume prompted the school’s evacuation Thursday — on May the Fourth Be With You day.
A parent apparently thought the Ashwaubenon High School student was wearing a bulletproof vest and called the police, according to WBAY in Green Bay, which reported the student was in a Darth Vader costume.
Ashwaubenon Public Safety reported the student was holding a bag.
The “drama” unfolded like this on the police department’s Twitter account, beginning shortly after 6 a.m.
APS investigated a threat at the high school. School was evacuated for a short time and are now returning back to class.— Ash Public Safety (@AshPublicSafety) May 4, 2017
A student came to school wearing a Star Wars character mask for "May the Fourth Be With You Day"— Ash Public Safety (@AshPublicSafety) May 4, 2017
Students are now returning back to class.— Ash Public Safety (@AshPublicSafety) May 4, 2017
Their was no actual threat at the high school a student came to school wearing a Star Wars costume with a mask.— Ash Public Safety (@AshPublicSafety) May 4, 2017
In a statement, the school district said the “possible threat” also prompted a lockdown at a nearby middle school and the community center where students were taking an advanced placement test.
WBAY reported that police “did a sweep” of the high school and found no active threat. The school remained evacuated for about an hour before students were allowed to return.
High school officials planned to remind students of its no-costumes-at-school policy, WBAY reported.
“It was a misunderstanding where a student wore a Star Wars costume for May the Fourth Be With You day,” the district said on its Facebook page. “There was no intent of a threat, but the student will be held accountable.
“We appreciate someone, in this case a parent, reporting something suspicious looking. As the saying goes, ‘If you see something, say something.’”
