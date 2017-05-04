Campus officials cry foul, charge student seen trying to box a goose in viral video

This guy’s goose is probably cooked.
Police at an Illinois college have caught the student who picked a fight with a goose on campus. The incident was caught in a video watched more than 1 million times since it was posted to Imgur on Friday.
The video shows a man smacking and swatting at a goose next to a lake on the campus of Rock Valley College in Rockford, according to the Rockford Register Star.
“He is literally trying to fight the goose,” reads the text over the video.
Campus police and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources investigated the incident.
The college announced Wednesday that the man in the video, whose name was not released, had been identified, arrested and charged with wildlife harassment, the newspaper reported.
“It is better to leave wild animals alone,” campus police said in a statement.
“Migratory waterfowl can become very aggressive during this time of year while they are nesting and raising their young. Please give these birds and other animals extra space to avoid injury to humans and or the wildlife.”
Statement from @RVCPD: pic.twitter.com/1YZElqzMUO— Rock Valley College (@rvcgoldeneagles) May 3, 2017
