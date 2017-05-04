Grim reefer: 67 pounds of pot found hidden in casket, border patrol says

U.S. border patrol agents who stopped a white hearse near an immigration checkpoint in Arizona on Saturday found a casket in the back, but no dead body.
Drug smugglers had hidden more than 67 pounds of marijuana inside the casket, according to officials.
Agents stopped the hearse as it traveled north of Tombstone and “after several inconsistencies” in the driver’s story brought in a border patrol canine unit for a search, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona.
When agents unloaded the casket from the hearse they found bricks of marijuana inside said to be worth more than $33,000.
That’s not all they found. The drug smugglers had stashed several bags of manure inside the casket to mask the smell of the pot, officials said.
The driver, a 28-year-old American man, was arrested, border patrol officials said.
Willcox #USBP agents arrest 1, seize hearse with over 67lbs. of marijuana in smuggling effort near Whetstone #AlwaysVigilant #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/umW4NXgMJJ— CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) April 30, 2017
