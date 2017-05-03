Things got weird on Tinder after Donald Trump’s election, and not in a good way

Were American millennials too depressed to swipe right after Donald Trump won the election?
Something “weird” happened last fall after the presidential election, Tinder CEO Greg Blatt reported during a conference call about first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
Activity on the dating app seemed a bit, well, depressed after Trump won, Georgia Wells, a tech reporter for The Wall Street Journal, reported in a tweet.
Tinder saw muted activity in North America following Trump's win. "The postelection was weird," says Tinder's CEO.— Georgia Wells (@georgia_wells) May 3, 2017
Akane Otani, stock market reporter at the Wall Street Journal, tweeted a Market Talk report from Wells which added that Blatt said there was “a lot of weirdness” after the election.
A drop in activity began in November and lasted through February, a typically busy season for Tinder, Wells reported.
Tinder CEO's theory on why fewer people used the app after Election Day via @georgia_wells pic.twitter.com/RjgvRcIA5E— Akane Otani (@akaneotani) May 3, 2017
The end of 2016 and start of 2017 had sort of a “funk to them in North America, sort of across the board in our businesses for no clear reasons,” Blatt said, according to a transcript of the call.
“We thought maybe election, but we don’t really know. Regardless, it finally (picked) up again in the beginning of March with that rebound continuing through today.”
About 85 percent of Tinder users are millennials between 18 and 34 years old, according to Tinder. In its own survey last year it found that 53 percent of users in the United States planned to vote for Clinton and 47 percent supported Trump.
Hillary love was even stronger worldwide. Tinder users in 16 different countries overwhelmingly supported Clinton — 80 percent to Trump’s 20 percent — in all but one country: Trump got 71 percent of the vote in Russia.
Though the company didn’t draw a straight line between the election and the recent Tinder “weirdness,” Twitter users said they could understand a connection.
One woman tweeted that she deleted the Tinder app because “I was scared of matching with a Trump voter, honestly.”
@georgia_wells When you're deeply depressed and feel hopeless about the future your love life tends to suffer.— Robert Stribley (@stribs) May 3, 2017
@georgia_wells @mattdpearce It was so depressing even strange was unappealing.— George Jolly (@GeorgeJolly9) May 3, 2017
@georgia_wells because who the hell is thinking about having sex after the election, which proved to be a national tragedy— kira the tiny torso (@trashbagsupreme) May 3, 2017
@georgia_wells I'm guessing there are going to be some empty maternity wards come August— Taco Truck (@bingaman) May 3, 2017
@akaneotani @georgia_wells Wall to wall Trump coverage destroyed libido across political lines? That seems likely to me.— Mike Coon (@mikeonitstuff) May 3, 2017
