No date? No problem. Teen takes her Harvard acceptance letter to prom

All high school girls should be so lucky to have a prom date as desirable as Priscilla Samey’s.
When the Minnesota teen couldn’t get a date to prom over the weekend, she took her Harvard admission letter to the dance as her “date.”
Samey tweeted a photo of herself with her handsome companion.
“Couldn’t find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17,” she wrote on Saturday.
Couldn't find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17 pic.twitter.com/vIw2524wXu— • (@prizxillas) April 30, 2017
Talk about creative problem solving. One reason Harvard picked her? The other reasons probably lie in her life story.
Samey, whose parents are immigrants from Togo in West Africa by way of Quebec, couldn’t speak English when she moved to the United States at age 8, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
But she learned the language well enough to win speech competitions and, according to the Star-Tribune, rise to the top of her class at Champlin Park High in Minnesota.
According to her father on Facebook and tweets to her followers, she’s been accepted to 17 colleges, including Yale, Columbia, Cornell, Brown, the University of Pennsylvania, Northwestern, the University of Michigan and University of Chicago.
She has a full scholarship to Harvard, where she plans to major in political science on a prelaw track. She wants to go into business law.
Samey told Mic that her sister gave her the prom idea. “She said, ‘The best (date) is all your college admissions,” Samey said.
Her good-on-paper date saved her money, too: She didn’t have to spring for dinner.
She said her classmates thought the gesture was “funny and cute. I didn’t get any negative feedback like I thought I would and they all were very proud and supportive.”
Twitter loved it, too. A lot. By Wednesday her prom tweet had been liked nearly 130,000 times and retweeted 29,000 times.
