Teen with a ‘bad idea’ jumps into a Bass Pro fish tank, and apparently this is a thing

A teenager jumped off a 30-foot ledge into the giant fish tank at a Bass Pro Shops store in Denver on Saturday and belly-flopped in oh so many ways.
For one thing, he cracked his head on the aquarium rocks — no word on his condition. For another, he could have been arrested if he had damaged the tank or the fish, according to The Denver Post.
And the media and public labeled the stunt just plain stupid.
“A kid jumped into a Bass Pro Shops fish tank, and it definitely wasn’t a good idea,” blasted Maxim’s headline about the incident, calling it “dumbassery.”
Customers at the store rolled their eyes, too.
“You should have the level of mental development to understand, hey, this is not a good idea,” one told Fox 31 in Denver.
The day after the prank, the company issued a statement saying “such occurrences are extremely rare and highly discouraged.”
.@DenverPolice say a teen who jumped into Stapleton Bass Pro Shop fish tank could face charges. He injured his head. pic.twitter.com/VWLA4cfFqY— Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) April 30, 2017
Pranksters — mostly young men — have sought social media stardom by jumping into Bass Pro’s famous in-store freshwater aquariums as far back as 2008, when one of the first videos popped up on YouTube.
They jump in fully clothed or sometimes strip off a few layers. In one video a store employee runs after a bunch of boys who have jumped into a tank, but all he’s able to get are the clothes they left behind on the stairs.
The Denver jumper had friends with him who were filming everything, a store employee told local media.
“It has happened in our locations before,” Jack Wlezien, a spokesman for Bass Pro Shops, told the Denver Post on Monday.
“We have more than 100 locations, and there’s been a handful over the years, but it is not something we see every day. We have 120 million visitors in the stores every year, this is the first this year.”
In the Saturday incident in Denver, the boy jumped into the 22,000-gallon aquarium after climbing a staircase to a bridge above the tank, the Post reported.
Denver police told media over the weekend that the teen could face charges if the aquarium or fish, species native to Colorado, were damaged.
Wlezien told the Post the fish and aquarium are fine.
“This is a teenager who made a mistake,” he said.
