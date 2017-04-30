When your surprise dinner guest turns out to be Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

Here’s something worth posting on Facebook. An Ohio family says they learned just 20 minutes before dinner that a planned mystery guest last week would be Facebook founder and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.
The Vindicator of Youngstown reports Zuckerberg dined Friday with the Moore family in Newton Falls, about 55 miles southeast of Cleveland. Zuckerberg had asked his staff to find Democrats who voted for President Donald Trump.
“Just got into Ohio,” Zuckerberg posted on Facebook. “Thanks to Dan and Lisa Moore for welcoming me into your home for a wonderful dinner!”
Not all the dinner chat was political. Daniel Moore says he and his wife, Lisa, talked about their work with an orphanage in Uganda and that Zuckerberg says he’s now planning a fundraiser to benefit the orphans.
Zuckerberg announced on Facebook in January that he was challenging himself to visit people in all 50 states.
“I’ve spent significant time in many states already, so I’ll need to travel to about 30 states this year to complete this challenge,” he said in the statement. “After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they’re living, working and thinking about the future.”
Daniel Moore told CBS affiliate WKBN in Youngstown that Zuckerberg chose the area because of the political attention the Rust Belt received during the 2016 presidential election.
Zuckerberg’s project, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, says he visited Youngstown’s Eastern Gateway Community College Friday and met with people recovering from opioid addiction in Dayton Saturday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
