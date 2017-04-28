Dramatic video shows ‘hero’ officer stop a man from jumping off balcony

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 Bodycam video shows police officer saving man from jumping off roof Pause 1:45 Maryville woman turning 100 says 'I don't feel like I would be 100' 2:20 Analyzing the Chiefs' remaining needs on day two & three of the 2017 NFL Draft 1:54 Greitens signs bill while taking a Lyft to get Taco Bell 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 12:49 Chiefs GM John Dorsey on Patrick Mahomes: 'He's got the skillset to be one of those truly great players' 2:19 Experience the Chiefs' NFL Draft party and hear from new QB Patrick Mahomes 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 14:46 Andy Reid on the Chiefs drafting Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes 1:47 The A-Team reacts to Chiefs signing a quarterback: Patrick Mahomes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Police bodycam video shows the dramatic moment an officer rescued a suicidal man as he tried to leap off a rooftop balcony. In the video officer Justin Martin is racing up the stairs of an elderly care facility in Hamden, Conn., to reach the man. Martin grabbed the man as he started to go headfirst over a railing. The man was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Hamden Police Department