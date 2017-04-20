Bird ‘wing slaps’ cop in a real wild goose chase

Can you just imagine the police report?
“Officer walking down sidewalk when a winged assailant flew out of nowhere, slapping the officer around and knocking him to the ground. Officer tried to defend himself then fled the scene on foot.
“Fowl play is suspected.”
No report was necessary for this real-life altercation because a surveillance camera outside the police department in Clarksville, Ind., caught the wild scene last Thursday.
Detective Ray Hall was attacked by a Canada goose outside the building.
Lt. Shane Bassett posted the footage online with this description: “Detective Hall forgot his keys. He then attempts to enter the building and is challenged by our local geese … bad decision.”
The bird got in a couple of slaps upside Hall’s head. The lead birdkeeper at the Louisville (Kentucky) Zoo explained to WHAS that the goose was “wing slapping.”
Apparently the bird thought Hall got a little close to its nest and was defending it.
“They'll open their wings up and they'll slap you with the broad part of the wing which is a very strong part of the bird, of the wing,” birdkeeper Craik Mikel told the TV station. “They’re very strong fliers, and they’ll use that to try to get you away.”
Mikel said it’s best to give grumpy geese their space, don’t take their aggression personally — and remember that Canada geese are federally protected.
This bird is lucky it didn’t have its goose cooked.
