April 14, 2017 4:24 PM

Is there anything scarier than the Easter bunny? Not to these kids

By Lisa Gutierrez

Ah, Easter. Time to take those adorable pictures of the little ones snuggling up to the Easter bunny.

At least that’s the goal. Some parents have more luck than others.

This, we are sure, is what most parents have in mind.

 

Daisy with the #EasterBunny

A post shared by ⚫BlackBottleBoy5howOut Dre⚫ (@mr_5howout_dre) on

 

the only crying that happened here was when he had to leave the Easter Bunny! Happy almost Easter everyone!!

A post shared by b NOELLE ACOSTA (@hella_noella) on

 

Two little bunnies. #BFFs

A post shared by Melissa Ordway Gaston (@mel_ordway) on

One-year-old Luna, daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, was camera-ready for her visit to the bunny.

 

Big girl now ❤❤

A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on

But, alas, it usually goes like this.

 

looks like not everyone is a fan of Peter Cottontail. #easterbunny #petercottontail #funnypic #instafunny

A post shared by Mojo's of Louisiana (@mojoslouisiana) on

 

I think she liked seeing the Easter Bunny! #malanimia #HappyEaster #easterfail

A post shared by Christopher Lopez (@nevitable) on

 

I think that may be the creepiest Easter bunny I've ever seen... #happyeaster #easterbunny #jaxson #21months

A post shared by Caitlin Frey (@caitfrey13) on

Welp, pictures like this certainly don’t help.

A real rabbit? That was the last straw for this kid.

 

Those darn Easter bunnies! #easterfail #littlejude

A post shared by Abby Hicks (@tweetledeedesignco) on

P.S. Even dogs aren’t always happy around the big guy.

