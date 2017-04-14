Is there anything scarier than the Easter bunny? Not to these kids

Ah, Easter. Time to take those adorable pictures of the little ones snuggling up to the Easter bunny.
At least that’s the goal. Some parents have more luck than others.
This, we are sure, is what most parents have in mind.
Avas first time seeing the Easter bunny pic.twitter.com/Mt7hrHIE7g— taty (@tatyotero16) April 14, 2017
One-year-old Luna, daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, was camera-ready for her visit to the bunny.
But, alas, it usually goes like this.
So many crying kids... currently the family placeholder in line for the Easter bunny as they shop... so many crying kids— Tiffany McKee (@T1FFANY_AND_CO) April 14, 2017
Mall Easter Bunny Photo Deal - if our bunny cannot get your child to stop crying, your photo is 10% off— Elizabeth (@bethlizcallie) March 29, 2017
#OddStoreCoupons pic.twitter.com/GS65T15CrF
Twitter is so dead at 4:30 so let's enjoy this picture of my nieces crying with the easter bunny pic.twitter.com/gOEvBTYetX— McKenzie Woods (@Maccity2017) April 6, 2017
I paid $45 for this pic of my kid crying w the Easter bunny better believe it's my new wallpaper pic.twitter.com/pPRGeKljKu— kelley amber (@KelleyAmber_) March 24, 2016
Welp, pictures like this certainly don’t help.
Had a dream, last night, that the Easter bunny bit me. Feeling a little weird this AM.... pic.twitter.com/EwfzhjtCJR— Chris Monreal (@jukebox237) April 14, 2017
A real rabbit? That was the last straw for this kid.
P.S. Even dogs aren’t always happy around the big guy.
Take a picture with the Easter Bunny they said. It'll be fun they said. Nope. Not fun at all ~ Toby #TobyE #EasterBunny #Petsmart pic.twitter.com/LB3VpFGIqb— Irma (@irmaezy) April 9, 2017
My dog just attacked the Easter Bunny. pic.twitter.com/1sxbSfOkk7— Josh Leasure (@joshleasure) April 4, 2017
