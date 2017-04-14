Woman who wore witch costume while torturing granddaughter is sent to prison for life

Geneva Robinson received three life sentences in prison on Thursday for abusing and terrorizing her 7-year-old granddaughter while dressed as a witch named “Nelda.”
Robinson, 51, pleaded guilty in February to five counts of horrific and felonious child abuse.
She admitted that she took on the persona of a witch and hit her granddaughter with a rolling pin, whipped her with a dog leash and burned her with cigarettes, The Oklahoman reported.
“What she did was horrific and what she did will forever impact this child and her siblings,” assistant district attorney Merydith Easter said at the sentencing. “She deserves the same amount of mercy that she showed this child, and that’s none.”
The torture that took place inside what prosecutors called a “house of horrors” in Oklahoma City became public in September 2014 after Robinson tried to take her unnamed granddaughter to the hospital because she “could not control” the girl anymore.
At the time, the granddaughter and her three siblings lived with Robinson and her boyfriend, Joshua Granger, 33.
The girl appeared malnourished and had bruises, burns and cuts all over her body. Her ankles had cuts around them that were infected; marks on her wrists indicated they had been bound.
The grandchildren, between the ages of 5 and 8, told police their grandmother would dress up in a witch costume and call herself “Nelda.”
They described how “Nelda” wore a green witch mask and hung them by leashes in the garage, telling them, “The creatures in the attic were going to come and get (them) tonight.”
They said “Nelda” hit them with a whip.
According to KOCO in Oklahoma City, police at the time found several pieces of costume, including cloaks and a white mask that glowed green with red eyes, in Robinson’s home.
“When I am Nelda, all I will say is all good girls and boys are in bed at night. Nelda’s ghosts and goblins come out to get boys and girls in bed,” Robinson told police when she was arrested, the TV station reported.
One police officer told KFOR in Oklahoma City at the time that it was “just a completely horrible situation for a child to be in.”
The children also reported that Granger dressed as a demon. He pleaded guilty in February to one count of felony child abuse. On Thursday he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
In February, Robinson pleaded guilty to five counts of felony child abuse. On Thursday, prosecutors showed a cellphone video to Oklahoma County District Judge Michele McElwee on Thursday before he sentenced her. The video was reportedly taken by one of Robinson’s adult children.
In the video, as described by the Oklahoman, Robinson was dressed in a long, black cloak, her hands painted green, and she appeared to be wearing a mask.
Granger, also in the video, could be heard saying, “Grandma’s sick because of you. You go with the witch.”
With Robinson towering over her, the little girl pleaded, saying she’ll be good.
“I promise, witch. I promise,” the girl begged.
“You lie, you lie, you lie, little girl,” Robinson said.
“I promise, witch. I won’t do mean to Grandma. I won’t hit Grandma. I won’t be mean,” the girl pleaded.
Robinson, who was known to have told the child that witches eat bad boys and girls, later yelled, “Give me a fork and a knife.”
On Thursday defense attorney Tanya Jones told the judge that Robinson did not have the resources to control the child and that she “ruled with an iron fist” because she herself grew up at a time when physical discipline was common, the Oklahoman reported.
“She understands she went too far,” Jones told the judge.
Robinson is currently being treated for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
