Oscar De La Hoya jabs Trump’s border wall in ad for Alvarez-Chavez fight

Before Mexico’s two most popular boxers meet in a Cinco de Mayo weekend fight in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. square off in a commercial for the bout.
On a dark, stormy night, with lightning slicing the sky, Alvarez — “boxing’s biggest star,” the voice-over says — stands on a mountaintop in Mexico City, scowling.
Chavez — “the son of a legend” — glares into the storm.
They take off running through a Mexican desert toward the U.S. border. Ahead looms a tall, dark wall. They both bust through it, sending chunks of concrete flying.
Make no mistake. That is meant to be Trump’s proposed Mexican border wall, and Oscar De La Hoya meant to shatter it when the retired Mexican-American boxer created the 45-second ad.
The commercial will begin airing this weekend on DirecTV and Dish Network.
“The idea of a wall was a direct hit to Donald Trump,” De La Hoya, now CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, told The New York Times, “obviously, given what’s taking place, and given the comments that Trump has made had really impacted many people and have rubbed many people the wrong way.
He added: “This is letting him know that not every Mexican is what he’s stated they are. Mexicans are hard workers.”
Trump angered many Mexicans when he began his presidential campaign in June 2015 with a speech in which he said Mexican immigrants to the United States bring “in crime, they’re rapists.”
“Not only are a huge majority of Mexicans hard workers, this fight between Canelo and Chavez Jr. will directly benefit American business and employees,” De La Hoya told Boxing Scene.
“From the Las Vegas hotels and restaurants that will be full because of this fight, American industry will have a very successful Cinco de Mayo weekend.”
There’s bad blood between De La Hoya, the son of Mexican immigrants, and Trump. Things went south for them last year when the boxer called the presidential candidate a golf cheat.
De La Hoya told The Associated Press that he saw Trump cheat twice during a round at Trump National Golf Club in L.A. two years prior.
“Yes, I caught him,” De La Hoya said. “It was unbelievable. But I guess it was his course, so it was his rules.”
De La Hoya told the AP that Trump hit his first ball into the water, hit a second out of bounds, then a third into the water again. His fourth ball then went into the bushes.
“Donald, what he does is he tees off first so we go off to our balls and what do we see but Donald Trump right in the middle of the fairway,” De La Hoya said. “He said, ‘Hey look, I found my first ball.’”
Trump cheated again on the next hole, a par-3, when he hit into the bushes and went ahead of the other players in his cart, the boxer said.
By the time the rest of the group got to the green, Trump’s ball lay 3 feet from the hole. He told the group, according to De La Hoya: “And by the way I’m picking it up. It’s a gimme.”
“It shows something about his character,” De La Hoya said at the time. “Golf is a gentleman’s sport. You don’t lie about your score, you don’t lie about moving your ball. It goes to show what we’re dealing with.”
After De La Hoya called him a golf cheat last year, Trump refused the boxer’s invitation to attend a championship fight between Alvarez and Amir Khan, who is Muslim.
