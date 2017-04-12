Jenna Bush Hager reveals a secret about her grandmother Barbara Bush’s toes

“Should I be embarrassed?”
We think Jenna Bush Hager knew the answer to that before she even asked, because she had just revealed to the world on Monday that her 91-year-old grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush, only has four toes on each foot.
It’s not as though she just blurted it out.
Well, actually she did.
She and “Today” co-host Kathie Lee Gifford were talking about wearing shoes inside the house and how some people ask visitors to take off their shoes.
Gifford said visitors should be warned that they’re going to be asked to go shoeless.
“What if you’ve got really ugly, gnarly feet and you’ve spent your whole life hiding them?” Gifford said.
“Do you wanna know the truth? My grandma’s missing a toe on each foot,” Bush Hager overshared. “She’s missing a toe on each foot.”
“Barbara?” a shocked Gifford said. “Has she ever divulged that?”
“Not that I know of,” said Bush Hager, who knew by the laughter from the crew that she had blown it.
“But she has darling feet. And it happened. And they look cute ... Ganny, I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said it. But it happened with age.”
“What do you mean age?” a puzzled Gifford asked. “She had ’em before and now she doesn’t?”
As the gravity of announcing to the world that a former first lady of the United States of America only has eight toes sank in, Bush Hager said: “I feel terrible now. Should I be embarrassed?”
She was. She issued a formal statement later.
“Today, I spoke about my hilarious, strong, loving grandma’s feet. She is indeed missing a toe or two. At an older age, she had a condition commonly known as hammer toes — toes that are too close together and crowd each other out,” she wrote.
“We don’t talk about them often because it is mainly her kind heart and witty mind that we focus on.”
The Houston Chronicle tried to get a comment from a Bush family spokesman. None was offered.
Oh to be at Easter dinner.
