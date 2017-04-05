Firefighters in small Iowa town welcome six babies in seven months

2:25 Voters approve one-eighth-cent sales tax for inner-city improvements Pause

3:29 Policing the fashion from Trump's inauguration day

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

1:26 Cass County sheriff calls search for remains a 'multi-day' event

3:01 Bochi among trucks headed to The Star's first 2017 Food Truck Friday event

2:58 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions: 'We speak for our daughters'

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis