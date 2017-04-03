Teenage Wal-Mart cashier helps elderly couple pay for their groceries with his own money

Levi Zimmerman doesn’t seem to get the viral fuss over what he did for an elderly couple at Wal-Mart last week.
But Josh Derickson witnessed Levi’s kindness and wrote about it on Facebook, where now hundreds of others are praising the South Dakota high school student.
It happened at the Wal-Mart in Yankton, S.D. where Levi works part-time.
“Just witnessed this young man working at Walmart help pay for a elderly couples groceries because they didn't have enough money,” Derickson wrote on his Facebook page on March 29.
“I was minding my own business and didn't even realize what was going on until he had his wallet out and using his debit card!! I’m still shocked.
“I didnt now what to say to him as he checked me out. I paid for my stuff and I think I ended up saying thank you that was very nice!!”
People who read Derickson’s post were equally impressed by Levi. Some who knows him wrote that this isn’t the first time Levi has plunked down his own money to help a customer.
Levi told KCAU in Sioux City, Iowa his parents “have always said it's just what your suppose to do, you know. If someone is just in that small of a pickle, might as well.
“Kind of live life just by (helping) other people and I just believe in common human decency.”
