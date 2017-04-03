Woman tries to stop car theft by spraying man with gasoline

Police in Tewksbury, Mass. are looking for a man who jumped into a woman’s SUV as she was gassing it up on Saturday night.
The woman tried to stop him from driving away by spraying the man with gasoline.
Police identified the suspect from surveillance video and issued wanted posters with his photo. Officers are still looking for William Tighe, according to the Lowell Sun.
The woman was filling up at a Circle K convenience store about 7:20 p.m. Saturday when a man jumped behind the wheel of her 2007 Mazda CX-9, according to Tewksbury Police Department.
Surveillance video shows the woman, who still had the gasoline hose in her hand, struggling with him as he tries to drive off. She sprays him with gasoline as the car starts to move, dragging her several feet.
“She said that her car got stolen, someone took off with her car,” a gas station attendant told FOX 25 in Boston. “When she wasn't paying attention, pumping her own gas, he just hopped right in and tried to take off with it. He tried to close the door and she fought back.”
WANTED: Help us ID this male suspect from the carjacking this evening in #Tewksbury. Do you know him? Please share. (2/2) TPD30 pic.twitter.com/AHeq12vcr4— Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) April 2, 2017
The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries before being released, police said.
Police followed the SUV for a short time before the driver got out and fled on foot in nearby Lowell, the Sun reported.
Tighe is wanted for carjacking; and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Court records show he’s been in trouble for car theft before.
The Sun reported that in December 2014 he led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car through Burlington and Bedford, Mass. During the chase he drove over a curb and onto the sidewalk of a mall, blowing out a front tire, then losing control on a highway where he hit a police car.
Comments