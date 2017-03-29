Someone built a robot that burns Donald Trump’s tweets

Donald Trump’s tweets are on fire on Twitter.
Literally.
Someone has built a tabletop robot that prints out the president’s words, burns them and dumps them into an ashtray.
The video of said destruction is then tweeted directly at the president’s @realDonaldTrump account.
How popular could this cyber flame-throwing be?
As of Tuesday night the new Twitter account called @BurnedYourTweet had a few hundred followers. Overnight, it attracted 10,000 more.
Yep, it caught on fire.
“Giving Trump’s tweets the attention they deserve,” the account’s profile pledges.
.@RealDonaldTrump I burned your tweet. pic.twitter.com/XESBxMncNv— Burned Your Tweet (@burnedyourtweet) March 28, 2017
.@RealDonaldTrump I burned your tweet. pic.twitter.com/vZxpetYsiY— Burned Your Tweet (@burnedyourtweet) March 28, 2017
.@RealDonaldTrump I burned your tweet. pic.twitter.com/Adn0qHUrKX— Burned Your Tweet (@burnedyourtweet) March 28, 2017
The account has sparked interest from people who appreciate the political pyrotechnics and the robotics at work here.
“That was weirdly satisfying,” commented one person who watched one of the videos.
@burnedyourtweet the most satisfying bit is the fuming contempt with which it grabs and discards the thing— Brad Lucas (@VolumeandVoid) March 29, 2017
@burnedyourtweet @realDonaldTrump Thanks robot.— Mike Norwood (@norwoodmike) March 29, 2017
You provide a wonderful public service.
I thought all robots were godless killing machines, but you showed me I was wrong.
@burnedyourtweet @realDonaldTrump And *this* is why STEM is important!— WeWillPersist❄ (@reddcurlz) March 29, 2017
@burnedyourtweet @LouisTibbs @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/S1lnkt1iTi— Max Shields (@Max_Shields) March 29, 2017
So @burnedyourtweet may be one of the most gleefully satisfying examples of human creativity I've ever seen. Go see. It's mesmerizing.— Andrea Zanin (@sexgeekAZ) March 29, 2017
Journalists are scrambling to find out who created the account.
So far, radio silence.
For the record, it takes about 25 seconds to send a Trump tweet up in flames.
Comments