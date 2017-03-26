This thief thought he could drive away. The workers he stole from had other ideas.

One Dallas-area thief got a lot more than he bargained for when he tried to swipe a saw from a local construction site recently.
As surveillance video from a neighbor in University Park, Texas, shows, the thief pulls up near the construction site in a red sedan before he gets out of the car and jogs up the yard, before appearing to bend over and grab something.
As he does, voices can be heard yelling at him, and the thief turns and sprints back to his idling car. Several men in construction vests and hard hats run after him. Right as the thief began to reverse, one of the workers leaps onto the hood of the car and holds on as the driver pulls backwards.
The thief’s car then exits the camera’s view as one of the other construction workers hops into his pickup truck and speeds after him.
For about 30 seconds the video shows nothing, though the squeal of tires can be heard. Then the red sedan comes speeding back into frame, still with the worker clinging onto the hood. Close behind, the pickup truck follows and then bumps the car from behind, seemingly cause it to spin out.
The video was posted Friday and has since been viewed roughly 850,000 times. According to the Dallas Morning News, the construction worker driving the pickup truck used a police tactic called the PIT manuever to spin the thief’s car out.
According to CBS 11, the thief allegedly stole a $1,200 saw and is currently still being pursued by investigators, who hope the video’s viral fame will help them identify the thief. They did not say how the thief managed to escape. A police spokesperson did say the worker who clung to the hood of the car was unhurt.
“Well I was astounded the guy jumped on the hood of the car, but I can understand his ... moral outrage,” one neighbor told CBS 11.
“I wish they’d caught him and beat the bejesus out of him.”
Comments