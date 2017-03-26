Woman says a sasquatch caused her to crash into a deer

An Idaho woman says a sasquatch is to blame after she crashed into a deer last week.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that the 50-year-old Tensed woman said she crashed north of Potlatch on U.S. 95 after seeing a sasquatch, also known as Big Foot, chasing a deer on the side of the road.
She told the sheriff’s office she checked one of her mirrors to take a second look at the 7- to 8-foot tall “shaggy” object and after she refocused her eyes onto the road the deer ran in front of her. She struck it with her Subaru Forester.
The woman reported neck pain as a result of the crash.
Sheriff’s officials marked the incident as a vehicle versus deer collision but did not report any evidence of Bigfoot, The Associated Press reports.
