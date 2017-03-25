Some high school seniors were having a water balloon fight. Then gunfire broke out.

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars Pause

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

1:42 Five things to do in Kansas City

2:53 Devonte' Graham on playing relaxed vs. Oregon in Elite Eight

2:24 Would you rent this $1,800 luxury KC apartment?

30:00 Analysis: Previewing KU's Elite Eight matchup with Oregon

4:23 Crown Chasers episode five: Royals want to reclaim spark that changed a losing culture

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

1:31 A concept for the future of Nile Valley Aquaponics