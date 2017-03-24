Why do the women in Target’s new swimsuit ads look so real? No Photoshop

1:36 'Officer Oliver' gets a new partner for his mission of good deeds Pause

1:01 Devonte Graham, KU players made halftime adjustment on pick-and-roll

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

1:28 The meet cute of Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker is only the beginning

1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."