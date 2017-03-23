National

March 23, 2017 7:21 PM

Trump demands Friday vote on health care bill despite uncertainty in GOP caucus

President Donald Trump has made it clear that it’s now or never for the American Health Care Act, telling top House Republicans in a meeting Thursday night that he wants a vote on Friday, despite the fact that leaders are unsure whether they have enough votes to pass the measure or not.

According to multiple media reports, Trump’s administration has ended negotiations with the House Freedom Caucus, a right-wing group of congressmen who opposed the bill on the grounds that it did not go far enough in repealing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Friday’s vote is scheduled for 10 a.m. On Twitter, Trump once again called on congressional Republicans to pass the bill, which has been attacked on both sides of the aisle and is unpopular with most Americans, according to a recent poll.

