Trump demands Friday vote on health care bill despite uncertainty in GOP caucus

President Donald Trump has made it clear that it’s now or never for the American Health Care Act, telling top House Republicans in a meeting Thursday night that he wants a vote on Friday, despite the fact that leaders are unsure whether they have enough votes to pass the measure or not.
According to multiple media reports, Trump’s administration has ended negotiations with the House Freedom Caucus, a right-wing group of congressmen who opposed the bill on the grounds that it did not go far enough in repealing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Collins: Mulvaney told House GOP caucus talks over, POTUS wants vote tmrw and if it doesn't get enough votes, will move on to tax reform.— Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) March 24, 2017
Tomorrow is it for Obamacare repeal. If the bill doesn't pass tomorrow, Obamacare will stay.— Alex Daugherty (@alextdaugherty) March 24, 2017
Vote at 10 am tomorrow says Rep Chris Collins. "Negotiations are over...this is our moment."— Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) March 23, 2017
Mulvaney made the White House position clear: no more negotiations and Trump doesn't just want, but demand a vote tomorrow— Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) March 23, 2017
Friday’s vote is scheduled for 10 a.m. On Twitter, Trump once again called on congressional Republicans to pass the bill, which has been attacked on both sides of the aisle and is unpopular with most Americans, according to a recent poll.
Disastrous #Obamacare has led to higher costs & fewer options. It will only continue to get worse! We must #RepealANDReplace. #PassTheBill— President Trump (@POTUS) March 24, 2017
