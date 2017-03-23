It took just one stubborn postman to bring down his mail order marijuana business

A North Carolina drug trafficker who creatively delivered his product via the postal service in Charlotte was sentenced to 100 months in prison this week, due largely to a stubborn postman.
Dorian Dent Williams, 25, Kernersville, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute marijuana through the U.S. mail and postal robbery charges, announced Jill Westmoreland Rose, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
In addition to the prison term, Williams will serve three years under court supervision after his release.
Court documents filed Wednesday say that, from November 2015 to January 9, 2016, Williams operated a marijuana trafficking conspiracy in which he paid people to receive mailed packages containing marijuana. More than 300 pounds of marijuana were involved, officials said.
The packages were sent from Arizona to residential addresses in Charlotte and High Point.
Williams’ otherwise successful plan fell apart on Jan. 9, when a female tried to get a Charlotte postman to give her two packages intended for a neighboring address. The mail carrier refused, and was then approached by a male, who stood in the doorway of his postal vehicle. That man also demanded the parcels.
The mail carrier again refused, threatened to call the police and resumed his mail delivery after the man left.
Court records say the mail carrier was still on his delivery route when Dorian Williams pulled in front of him in a pick-up truck, blocking the postal vehicle. Williams and another male, who was brandishing a handgun, then demanded the two parcels.
The mail carrier handed them over and the two men drove off in the pick-up truck.
Williams later admitted in court that he arranged for the two packages of marijuana to be mailed to the residential address on the mail carrier’s delivery route, and that he had been waiting nearby for their delivery. Williams was responsible for shipping approximately 317 pounds of marijuana from Arizona to North Carolina utilizing the postal service, records show.
He pleaded guilty in October 2016 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, and one count of postal robbery. He remains in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending placement by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
All federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole. The investigation was led by US Postal Servide and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dana Washington, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, prosecuted the case.
