David Rockefeller, last of generation in family, dies at 101

1:38 Senior health: eat well, live longer Pause

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work

1:38 What would happen if Obamacare is repealed?

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

0:32 KU's Devonté Graham on win over Michigan State: 'It was a little chippy'

3:12 Saving horses from the kill lot, one at a time

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers

2:54 Crown Chasers episode four: 2017 season could be Ned Yost's defining challenge

1:16 KU coach Bill Self after Michigan State win: 'Nobody listened to me'