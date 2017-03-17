Second-graders expecting moms and dads to take survey get answers from around world

Mrs. Porter’s second-grade class in Indiana wrote a survey for a classroom assignment, and apparently everyone on the planet wants to take it.
The 19-question survey, posted to Facebook this week, has been taken more than 300,000 times since it went up on Tuesday.
Today is the last day to take it.
The initial post read: “Please help Mrs. Porter’s second-grade class as they study surveys and graphs. They would love to see how many responses they can get and all of the different places their responses come from! Each student in Mrs. Porter’s class has created one of the questions in this survey. Thank you for your help and participation!”
People taking the survey are sounding off in a global roll call on the school’s Facebook page of North Vermillion Elementary School in Cayuga, Ind.
“Done from SC with a smile!”
“Done from India.”
“Great idea! Completed, Glasgow UK”
“Done! Rio de Janeiro, Brasil.”
“It was a little intimidating,” Kara Porter — aka Mrs. Porter — told WISH TV in Indianapolis.
“We were just hoping for parents, grandparents, a few friends of our family and then all of a sudden someone comes to me and says, ‘Hey, a Buzzfeed reporter is tweeting about you.’ I didn’t believe it until I actually got the email asking to set up an interview.”
She asked her students to each submit a question with two possible answers.
The questions are charmingly elementary.
Who is your favorite Frozen character? Elsa or Ana?
What kind of animal do you like? Giraffe or zebra?
Which state do you like more? Indiana or Illinois?
Noted one Twitter user:
better than a buzzfeed quiz https://t.co/jEZkEFBTsp— Caity (@Mansnotmen) March 15, 2017
The answers poured in so quickly that Porter felt like the survey “broke the internet,” she told the TV station.
College professors from Indiana and elsewhere have volunteered their time to process all the data and Porter plans to stretch out a lesson that she planned to conclude by spring break.
Now her kids are going to start learning about cultures around the world.
“We’re hoping to go a little beyond. We’ve hit some really interesting countries, look into some of their cultures,” she told WISH.
“We’re definitely going to be plotting this on a map to see how far this went. It’s really opened up a whole new set of things that we can look into.”
Click here to take the survey.
Comments