Company recalls 21,000 pounds of frozen pizza over listeria concerns

A California company is recalling more than 21,000 pounds of frozen pizza after suspecting that it might be contaminated with listeria.
The bacteria can cause listeriosis, which can trigger serious and sometimes deadly infections in older adults or people with weaker immune systems, and cause miscarriages, stillbirths or serious complications for pregnant women.
The product, “Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza,” was sold at Walmarts and other stores in California, Nevada, Utah and Washington, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. RBR Meat Company, Inc., headquartered in Vernon, near Los Angeles, Calif., discovered the problem after routine sampling, according to the USDA, and has not received confirmed reports of negative consequences because of their consumption.
Customers who have a product with lot code 20547 and establishment number “EST. 1821” inside the USDA mark of inspection are being instructed to throw away or return the item to the stores where they were purchased.
